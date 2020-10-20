Printpack has introduced its Preserve line of packaging, which the company says allows owners to “provide fresh and safe food to their best friends while being conscientious stewards of the environment.” The Preserve brand reportedly encompasses three types of sustainable packaging:

Preserve PE – Packaging that meets the accepted design standards for recyclability through How2Recycle.

Preserve PCR – Packaging that contains post-consumer recycled materials..

Preserve Renewable – Packaging that is manufactured from renewable sources such as corn, sugar cane or trees.

The company says that the performance benefits of Preserve structures are comparable to existing, less sustainable structures in terms of:

Shelf appeal

Clarity

Manufacturing efficiency

Different reclose options

Recyclable

Preserve packaging is available in standard barrier or high barrier in clear or white films in the following formats which are ideal for dry pet food or treats:

QuadSeal

Flat bottom bags

Stand-up pouch

Roll stock

Pillow pouch

Lidding tray

Visit Printpack.com for more information.