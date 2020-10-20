Brook & Whittle, a provider of sustainable pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve prime labels, announced a partnership with Tri Print. Based in Huntington Beach, Calif., Tri Print is a provider of turnkey packaging solutions to brands and customers in growth-oriented consumer markets including personal care, health and beauty, natural products, nutraceuticals and celebrity branding.

Brook & Whittle is majority owned by private equity firm Snow Phipps Group. The partnership continues Brook & Whittle's expansion on the West Coast, following the firm's previously announced acquisition of Orange County-based Label Impressions in June. The Tri Print deal is the sixth add-on transaction for Brook & Whittle since Snow Phipps' initial investment in October 2017.

Similar to Brook & Whittle, Tri Print is focused on the growth segments of the prime market, namely flexographic and digital pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels. Tri Print was founded by CEO Ron Herrema in 1992. Senior vice president in charge of business development Pamela Herrema joined the organization in 1995, and the two have focused Tri Print on partnering with high-growth brands to facilitate seamless packaging solutions. Tri Print's current employees will continue with Brook & Whittle.

"Brook & Whittle, through its Orange County site, has worked with Tri Print for almost 20 years. Tri Print has an outstanding reputation and a proven ability to provide unique solutions for its customers' packaging needs," says Mark Pollard, CEO of Brook & Whittle. "Ron and Pam have built an amazing company and I am excited to partner with them."

Visit www.brookandwhittle.com for more information.