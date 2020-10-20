Greif, Inc., a provider of industrial packaging products and services, announced today that it is implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) effective with shipments on or after Monday, November 9, 2020. The company says that the price increase is in response to cost pressures in transportation, insurance, labor, and chemicals and other direct materials, as well as the supply-demand balance across the Greif paperboard network.
