Fresh-Lock closures announced that it will showcase its expanded portfolio of reclosable packaging technology at PACK EXPO Connects 2020, Nov. 9-13. The company says it will highlight the its new sustainable closure advancements in its 8000 series, ongoing green initiatives and the latest closures that are helping the brand expand its presence in multiple markets.

“Sustainability has remained a priority in the packaging industry throughout 2020, even as demand for packaging safety has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Brad Hansen, president of Presto’s Specialty Products businesses. “This year at PACK EXPO Connects, we will demonstrate the importance of both safety and sustainability in packaging while sharing products and programs that brands can use to enhance their current green initiatives.”

The company will feature closures from its expanded Fresh-Lock 8000 series. The 8000 series was developed to provide brands with a line of sustainable closures for flexible packaging. New product highlights from the 8000 series include Fresh-Lock Zipper Top, Fresh-Lock child-resistant zipper, and Fresh-Lock Triple-Lock zipper. These closures are designed to offer recyclability and enhanced package reclosability for the meat, pharmaceutical, lawn and garden, and pet industries respectively.

In addition to the 8000 series expansion, the company says it has developed new closures that will advance its presence in the meat and produce markets. Fresh-Lock style 345 is a thermoform zipper engineered for processed and sliced meat packs; its design helps to prevent leakage once the package is opened and resealed. Fresh-Lock style 375 string zipper has high package-side holding strength and low consumer-side holding strength that allows for usage across many applications.

Visit the company’s website https://fresh-lock.com/packexpo/ for more information.