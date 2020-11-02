anytron - Bitek Technology Inc., a manufacturer of digital color label printing system, announced the official launch of its new in-line digital press for label and flexible packaging, the any-JET II.

The any-JET II is powered by Memjet inkjet printing technology and offers in-line finishing capabilities, 1600x1600 DPI high-resolution lamination, and custom label shapes and sizes with laser die-cutting. It supports variable printing and cutting speed from 3m/m to 18m/m (9.8 to 59 ft/min) depending on the label design. The unit is designed to give users greater flexibility and the ability to produce a broader range of applications.

The any-JET II is engineered for fast production speeds and high-quality images. This all-in-one machine is designed to have all functions such as over-laminate, laser die cutting, matrix remove and slitting. Additionally, any-JET II can be utilized on flexible packaging printing and laser scribing for easy opening, microwave steam release feature pouches.

One of the key developments in the system is “any-Flow,” an integrated workflow and RIP software to control the printer and laser die-cutter with an integrated user interface. It extracts cutting lines from the printing design when the user loads a design to the system, and the cutting data is automatically sent to the laser die cutter to be production-ready. Furthermore, auto job changeover is embedded for users to change their job automatically by reading a QR code that is printed from the print engine.

Brian Kim, sales manager of anytron (from Bitek Technology Inc.), says about the any-JET II, “Not only will it enhance your production capacity, but it will also expand the flexibility of your application. The idea of an inline system is that the preparation time for production is cut with about 10% to 20%, which can shave off a lot of time on a normal working day.”

The unit is designed to eliminate waste and lead times for label orders, improve flexibility to support private branding and personalization strategies, and it supports highly variable applications with just-in-time delivery.

Visit www.anytron.net for more information.