Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, a business unit of Dow, unveiled Pack Studios Tarragona, the tenth in a global network of Pack Studios sites that serve as a testing platform to shorten development cycles for new formats and load stability innovation. Dow will inaugurate Pack Studios Tarragona with a Virtual Grand Opening on October 28.

“Designed to serve the packaging industry by accelerating innovation and supporting the industry’s sustainability goals, our Pack Studios in Tarragona is the result of several years of development,” says Felip Vidiella, EMEA senior R&D director at Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. “Pack Studios Tarragona is equipped with state-of-the-art film production and testing capabilities for primary and secondary packaging applications in food and industrial packaging, health and hygiene materials, as well as adhesive innovation in labels.”

The company says Pack Studios Tarragona offers lab- and industrial-scale blown and cast lines, from 5- to 9-layer extrusion, to enable production and testing of different films from industrial to barrier food packaging. The facilities are intended to help customers evaluate packaging film performance according to evolving recyclability standards while enabling the assessment of multi-layer films production with recycled contents.

According to Dow, the Load Stability Innovation Center at Pack Studios Tarragona supports the development of new, improved industrial film solutions, designed to increase safety and reduce waste and costs during transportation of packaged goods. Unique to the EMEA region, the facilities can provide a comprehensive support for the performance testing of industrial films and trialing concepts for moving goods safely and sustainably, enabled by technologies that include an end-to-end wrapping line, horizontal stability tester and tilting table.

Pack Studios Tarragona’s film innovation capabilities complement Dow’s Pack Studios EMEA offering for primary food and specialty packaging, with Pack Studios in Italy and Switzerland providing film lamination testing and packaging prototyping.

Remote Trials Enabled by Pack Studios Live!

Dow is offering customers the opportunity to trial their innovations in Pack Studios Tarragona remotely. “Through our Pack Studios Live! capabilities, we’ve removed the need for customers to board a plane to run trials in our testing lines,” says Carolina Chirinos, Pack Studios Tarragona lab manager and Pack Studios Live! focal point. “Instead, they can join trials remotely from their location via live-streaming directly onto their computer screen.”

Visit www.dowpackstudios.com for more information.