Erie, Colorado-based Ka-Pop! Snacks, a maker of sorghum-based chips and puffs, announced a bold, heroic packaging design aimed at catching the eye of consumers as part of a strategy adapting to shopping behaviors after COVID-19. The new-look aims to reflect the company's commitment to “healthy eating, a clean label, and the joy of snacking for all.”

Dustin Finkel, founder and CEO of Ka-Pop! Snacks says, "As the only 100% sorghum chip on the market, we've always wanted to emphasize this SUPER Grain's power through our superhero-themed branding. This revamp is much more than changing a few colors and copy; it's about breaking through at shelf and better telling our incredible taste and health stories. We want to disrupt the category with our unbelievably delicious chips and puffs." He then adds that, "The new packaging reinforces our belief that healthy snacks don't have to be boring!"

"Too often, snack brands in the natural set come across as serious and raise questions around taste. In conventional snacking, it's always a party, but junk food abounds. Ka-Pop! Snacks has challenged both categories through junkless products with all the taste and joy of snacking," says Andy Yates, creative director of Stone Strategy and Design, the design agency behind the new packaging. "We wanted to create a design system that celebrated their competitive advantage to truly be the best of both worlds. This design invites consumers to Indulge Fearlessly through bright colors, explosive flavor, and a clear promise."

Following Ka-Pop!'s appearance on ABC's hit television show Shark Tank earlier this year, and the launch of its puffs platform, the brand says that it has seen exponential expansion across all channels. To ensure success in new conventional retail locations, the brand has invested in this packaging design to drive continue this progress despite the pandemic's impact on how consumers are shopping in-store.

The new packaging can be found on shelves in select Kroger and Wegmans stores starting in November and is starting to ship now on Amazon and kapopsnacks.com.

Visit www.kapopsnacks.com for more information.