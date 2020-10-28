Wexxar Bel has introduced the BEL 5150E, which the company says is the first semi-automatic case forming, packing and sealing solution with auto adjust case size changeover designed primarily for low-to mid-speed e-commerce applications.

Servo motors have been integrated into all three changepoints to allow for a quick and automated size change. With the constant size changes of e-commerce applications, the BEL 5150E is designed to provide a reliable solution.

The BEL 5150E reportedly achieves the best results when integrated with an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, tracking the entire process from order picking to shipping. For example, as picked orders approach the packing station, the ERP system sends a signal to both the BEL 5150E and the operator to advise of the most optimal case for that order. The BEL 5150E can then begin changing sizes to the advised case and the operator can select and load the proper sized box. Once completed, the order is verified, sealed, labeled and ready for shipping as the BEL 5150E receives the next case size information to being the cycle all over again.

“The BEL 5150E gives the mid-speed e-commerce output system operators the means to greatly reduce their labor while increasing production,” says Sander Smith, product manager, Wexxar Bel. “In the world of e-commerce, operators are dealing with different sized products coming down to the packing stations. We looked at our system to find ways to create efficiencies for operators.”

The BEL 5150E has the capacity of up to 30 different box sizes with the ability to expand if necessary.

While the company says the best results in efficiency and productivity gains are seen when the BEL 5150E is integrated with an ERP system, operators can also select a box size from the HMI screen or integrate any type of input tool desired such as buttons, scanners and more. In both cases the machine selects the proper box sizes and automatically makes the necessary adjustments for each product.

The BEL 5150E comes with several features and benefits, including:

All-in-one form, pack and seal system with auto adjust

Quick, reliable and automatic case size change

Can be integrated and optimized to work with any ERP or e-commerce systemEasy and ergonomic two-handed case packing

Compact footprint that can be easily implemented into different applications

Visit www.wexxar.com for more information.