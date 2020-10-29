tesa tape has introduced tesa 51948 EasySplice FilmLine Black X to meet the growing need for an adhesive that simplifies the process of splicing flexible packaging films at high-speeds while improving efficiencies.

According to Chuck Doyle, sales director, print & paper, tesa tape North America, this was a product of customer collaboration. It‘s designed to address the challenge of splicing high-slip films such as bread bags and toilet paper wraps at high speeds.

“Working directly with flexible packaging customers from around the world, our technical support team developed a game-changing flying splice tape with an integrated splicing strip,” says Doyle. “tesa 51948 EasySplice FilmLine Black X was developed specifically for low-surface energy substrates — such as low-density or high-density polyethylene films with a high amount of slip.”

Doyle adds that the Black X is designed to consistently and reliably lower coefficients of friction on high-speed machines to deliver secure and reliable performance at high speeds.

“Tests have shown that, by using the Black X, you can run your flexographic or rotogravure press twice as fast as with alternative materials — up to 3,000 feet per minute, with no slowing, no adjustments and no interruptions,“ he says.

During customer trials, the Black X success rate was reportedly 100%. “Even at 99%, though, the ability to successfully splice at speed can deliver savings of more than $2 per splice — from higher splice performance and reduced failures,” Doyle says. “At a standard web width, and assuming 15,000 splices, that’s more than $30,000 in total savings per year.”

Metin Ozsobaci, application solutions engineer, tesa tape North America, who led the product development and North American trials, adds that the most common slip additives used to reduce film tackiness are organic waxes.

“Organic waxes provide a lower friction coefficient on the substrates but migrate to the film’s surface and create a ‘boundary layer,’ which reduces the wetting effect of the splicing tape — and can lead to web breaks during the splicing process.

“The Black X is a very high-contact adhesive that provides excellent wetting properties on high-slip films. It adheres quickly and with a minimal amount of pressure — and virtually eliminates web breaks.”

Ozsobaci adds that the Black X reduces waste and performs well on recycled films and non-woven materials. The most important benefit, though, is meeting the need for speed.

“For printers and converters, the Black X is going to significantly increase productivity and efficiency,” Ozsobaci says. “They no longer have to slow down while splicing high-slip materials — or rely on liquid glues or additional tapes — and can achieve overall increased performance and efficiency on press.”

Visit https://www.tesa.com/en-us/industry/print-paper/tesa-51948 for more information.