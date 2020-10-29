MEIJI HELLO PANDA announced that it is introducing its Caramel snacks exclusively to the U.S. The caramel-flavored snacks offer a combination creamy caramel with the crunch of a crisp cracker — all in a cute, panda-head shaped crunchy shell. The company’s product offers a mix of tastes and textures: crunchy, creamy, smooth and light. Each shell features illustrations of pandas enjoying over 30 different sports.

Caramel will become the U.S. division's first original MEIJI HELLO PANDA flavor and is not available abroad. "We wanted to create a flavor that had the potential to be a close second to chocolate in terms of consumer appeal and sales volume," says Ken Vlazny, senior VP of sales and marketing. "MEIJI HELLO PANDA Caramel went through several rounds of testing and flavor refinement, and the flavor we are introducing has tested extremely well with consumers."

Meiji America Inc. will launch its new addition in the brand's iconic hexagonal 2.1-oz box (SRP $1.39), standard 2.2-oz pillow bag (SRP $1.39), hexagonal 8 ct 0.75-oz multi-pack box (SRP $3.59), and stand-up 7-oz pouch (SRP $3.49).

MEIJI HELLO PANDA Caramel snacks are available nationwide along with the brand's chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and matcha green tea flavors.

Visit www.meijiamerica.com for more information.