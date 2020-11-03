Toppan Printing announced that its subsidiary Toppan USA, Inc. has completed preparations for the production and supply of polyethylene (PE) and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) based additions to its GL BARRIER transparent vapor-deposited barrier films. Full-scale sales of PE-based “GL-LE-G” and BOPP-based “GL-LP-G” will be launched in November, initially for the U.S. and European markets. Toppan can now offer GL BARRIER films with polyethylene (PET), PE, and BOPP substrates to facilitate a full range of functional, mono-material packaging.

Samples of GL-LE-G and GL-LP-G have been made available to selected customers around the world since late 2019 under the provisional names GL-X-LE and GL-X-LP-G, and assessments have been conducted to confirm their performance and market viability. With GL-LE-G, Toppan says it has employed its advanced processing technology to overcome the difficulty of vapor deposition on PE and create a transparent vapor-deposited barrier film with a PE substrate. GL-LP-G, meanwhile, achieves a high level barrier performance for a BOPP film. Both films are designed to demonstrate outstanding processability for printing and lamination with other materials, making them suitable for a wide range of purposes. Sales of GL-LE-G, GL-LP-G, and GL-BP (a BOPP-based high-barrier film for boiling water sterilization and hot filling) will be targeted at the food and toiletries sectors.

