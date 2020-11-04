Toppan Printing has launched new eco-friendly packaging designed to better retain the quality of meat, processed seafood and other primary products kept in frozen storage for long periods of time.

Toppan’s new packaging uses GL BARRIER, a barrier film developed by leveraging original vapor-deposition and coating technologies, to reduce oxidation and prevent discoloration, loss of flavor, and changes in food texture for a longer period. These features aim to reduce food loss and waste and facilitate expansion of distribution, by preserving food quality in regions without suitable infrastructure for frozen distribution.

The new packaging has improved environmental performance and is available in a mono-material structure that has reduced CO2 emissions and recyclability. The package also allows some food products conventionally subject to ultra-low-temperature frozen storage at -50°C or lower (F4) to be stored at higher temperatures of -18°C. This change reportedly cuts storage costs by around 60%.

Testing conducted by Toppan in collaboration with universities since 2016 has shown that, compared with conventional materials, packaging incorporating Toppan’s proprietary GL BARRIER film and developed specifically for primary products, such as meat and processed seafood, extends the period for which quality is maintained under frozen storage. On the basis of know-how gained through this testing, Toppan says it is now able to select and offer frozen food packaging tailored for a wide range of contents.

