Thanks in no small part to being fun-loving, Lenny & Larry’s grew from humble beginnings in a gym to having its products stocked in many nationwide stores. It’s now taking that same attitude to launch new flavors of its protein cookies in time for the holidays. The company’s new Holiday Collection is introducing Gingerbread and Peppermint Chocolate versions of its classic The Complete Cookie to complement the “fan-favorite” Pumpkin Spice Complete Cookie that was reintroduced to the lineup earlier this year. The three flavors are available in a special holiday-themed box of 13 cookies that’s only available online. The Holiday Collection can be found individually or in a 12-count box. Both single-servings and the box of 12 are available at select grocery retailers nationwide as well as online.