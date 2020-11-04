Some lessons can be hard to learn, and COVID-19 has been one tough teacher when it comes to supply chains. We shed some light on what this taskmaster has taught us in the November issue of Flexible Packaging as well as how printers can use less ink without sacrificing quality, how advances in technology are opening up new markets for flexible, and showing you a brand that’s dear to our hearts with its flippancy. There’s more than that, though, but you’ll have to dive in to see it!