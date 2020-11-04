Amcor and Nestlé announced what they’re saying is the world’s first recyclable flexible retort pouch. The new high-barrier pouch, using Amcor’s AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable solution, started popping up in the Netherlands last month containing food for Dutch kitties. The polypropylene (PP) pouch uses an AmLite transparent barrier coating for product protection, resulting in a pack designed to withstand the pressures of heat-sterilization while providing a barrier to oxygen and bacteria — keeping food safe without refrigeration for a long shelf life. The companies say that the packaging can be easily recycled within plastic recycling streams already existing in several European countries.
Leading Edge
Amcor and Nestlé Introduce Recyclable Retort Pouch for Pet Food
November 4, 2020
No Comments