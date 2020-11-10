Holmen PACK, released in October 2020, is a fresh and smooth paper for flexible packaging solutions, and a new alternative to MG-papers. Holmen PACK is produced from fresh wood fibers from sustainably managed Swedish forests, and it’s approved for direct contact with food.

Holmen PACK combines the printing properties from a wood-containing paper with the elements of strength from a kraft paper. The paper has a smooth surface on both sides thanks to double-calendering in the production process. This frames it as an alternative to the traditional MG — machine-glazed — papers that only have one side with a glossy surface. The paper has adequate mechanical strength for industrial use, converting and many areas within end consumer use. When used as a protective layer it helps preserve the quality of wrapped or interleaved items throughout handling and storage. With its smooth surface and uniform quality, it is a natural industrial base paper, and it can also be used as an environmentally friendly substitute for poly-bagging.

Holmen PACK is also approved for food contact to meet the demands for branded consumer bags and dry food packaging, supermarket bread, fruit and vegetable bags, as well as fast-food take-away packaging. The company adds that its production equipment is suited for cost-effective large-scale production.

Visit https://www.holmen.com/ for more information.