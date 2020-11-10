SOMIC America has hired Ryan Schumacher as its new East Coast Sales Manager. Based in Wilmington, N.C., he reports directly to Peter Fox, Senior vice president of sales.

Schumacher joins SOMIC after working as a mechanical packaging systems specialist with Westrock Automated Packaging Systems in Orlando. He previously worked for a variety of companies in sales positions, developing relationships with Fortune 500 packaging accounts such as Conagra Foods, Georgia Pacific, Nestle USA, Pepsi Bottling Ventures, Shell Oil Company and Tyson Foods, to name a few. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in economics.

“My first job after graduation was in the Finance world, but I learned I was more passionate and excited about solution selling,” says Schumacher, who grew up in the Chicago area. “That passion and my competitive nature will help me sell SOMIC’s automated equipment. My biggest immediate challenge will be getting the word out about SOMIC up and down the Eastern Seaboard, but I am really impressed with the mechatronic products we have to offer in the cartoning world.”

Schumacher can be contacted via email at r.schumacher@somic.us.