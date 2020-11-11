Pregis announced the North American launch of its Sharp Packaging Systems MAX-PRO 24 continuous bagging system. This latest model in the MAX-PRO line is designed to handle a wider range of products and bag sizes for fulfillment operations with a broad e-commerce offering.

“When engineering the MAX-PRO 24, our focus was on creating a system that would help users maximize productivity and minimize labor costs. We think the MAX-PRO 24 delivers all that, and more, making it ideal for increasing volume demands being placed on e-commerce operations,” says Mike Menz, division president.

The MAX-PRO 24 includes automated technology, new web handling features that simplify operations and automated pass-through settings designed to reduce operating costs. Predictive maintenance via Pregis’ proprietary Maxwell intelligent interface, is intended for trouble-free operation. The system also includes an easy-to-use bag threading system and a user-friendly HMI control panel aimed at simplifying operation and guiding troubleshooting. Its low-force jaw is designed to make the machine safe, simple and cost effective to use.

The MAX-PRO 24 has a small footprint, but can accommodate bags that are up to 24 in. wide and 36 in. long. It handles products that weigh up to 10 lb. Its size allows the machine to fit into existing packaging lines while taking up less floor space. Additionally, its innovative label side up, multiple exit conveyor system allows bags to leave the machine to the left, right, or rear, so it can be added into existing production lines more easily.

The MAX-PRO 24 has a number of features designed to contribute toward reducing packaging costs. Zebra thermal printers permit direct printing onto packages for barcodes, graphics and alphanumeric fonts. In order to maximize ribbon usage, reduced spacing between impressions has been incorporated, plus printing with alternative registrations and adjusting impression placements. These improvements help decrease thermal ribbon consumption by as much as 90%.

Visit www.pregis.com for more information.