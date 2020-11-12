Aphena Pharma Solutions announced that it now offers cold chain storage and large-scale biologics packaging and distribution in its new, 500,000-square-foot property purpose-built for FDA manufacturing and packaging operations. This new facility is part of the company’s recently announced $21 million expansion of its Solid Dose Division in Tennessee.

Within that new space, Aphena has dedicated 47,000 square feet to cold chain storage, with 14,000 pallet spaces available. This space features 24-hour security; redundant power supplies with a failover compressor; temperature mapping and monitoring; automatic alarm notification; and chilled storage and distribution with temperatures ranging from 2° C to 8° C refrigerated and -10° C to -18° C frozen.

“This addition of cold chain storage, turnkey biologics packaging and distribution services establishes Aphena’s position as a top contender in the pharmaceutical contract service space,” says Eric Allen, Aphena’s EVP of sales. “These new service offerings, on top of our recently expanded solids and liquids operations, will continue to bring added value to future and current customers worldwide.”

Aphena Pharma Solutions provides contract manufacturing and packaging services for the biologics, pharmaceutical, consumer health and medical device markets. With two separate FDA- and DEA-registered locations in the U.S., Aphena handles solid dose, liquids, gels, creams, ointments, foams, suspensions and lotion-based products.

Visit www.aphenapharma.com for more information.