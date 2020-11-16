SNICKERS announced that its SNICKERS Peanut Brownie will be available nationwide starting in December, and that it’s available for pre-order on Walmart.com starting November 16. SNICKERS Peanut Brownie features individual squares of a layer of caramel and a peanut-brownie filling, coated in SNICKERS chocolate.

SNICKERS first offered an exclusive taste of the new product in July. More than 40,000 fans signed up to "get in line" and be notified when the offer would be available, and when the clock ticked down to zero, all 1,000 boxes from the brand's first batch were claimed within three minutes. Now, the product will be available on shelves as a permanent addition to the SNICKERS portfolio.

"Since our announcement this summer, fans have shown tremendous enthusiasm toward SNICKERS Peanut Brownie — and now the wait to try our biggest innovation to date is over," says Josh Olken, brand director, SNICKERS. "We're excited for all of our fans to get their hands on this new satisfying mashup of two beloved and comforting treats: SNICKERS bars and brownies."

SNICKERS Peanut Brownie will be available in single (1.2 oz), share (2.4 oz) and sharing stand-up pouch (6.61 oz) sizes at retailers nationwide.

Visit www.snickers.com for more information.