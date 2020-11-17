Amcor announced it has received a rating of AA (on a scale of AAACCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. The company says that this rating for its resilience to long-term environmental, social and governance is the second highest rating available and the highest in the packaging industry. This is the fourth year in a row that Amcor has achieved an AA rating. MSCI describes AA rated companies as “a company leading its industry in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities.”

Amcor says its AA rating is supported by its investment in research and development to enable innovations in designed-to-be-recycled packaging and by its efforts to reduce environmental impact throughout the business.

David Clark, VP for sustainability at Amcor, says, “We are proud and pleased that Amcor’s industry-leading efforts on sustainability have been recognized by MSCI. Our AA rating reflects the integration of sustainability into Amcor’s business — from our innovation priorities to our supply chain to our management of our factories and plants. Investors can be confident that Amcor are managing our ESG risks and opportunities, and we are pioneering progress in the packaging sector.”

