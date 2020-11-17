Custom packaging creator Commonwealth Packaging Company announced a new strategic partnership with TIPA Compostable Packaging in the U.S, which provides compostable packaging solutions for the food, retail, e-commerce and fashion industries.

Commonwealth says that it sees this partnership as a way to help designers and fashion brands “embrace and reinforce a sustainability ethos throughout their supply chain, ensuring that carefully manufactured clothing makes it to its destination safely, sustainably, and with exceptional brand impact, all while offering an effective packaging experience to customers.”

“We truly believe that our relationship with TIPA can transform the way our customers think about film-based packaging. With the innovative materials TIPA has developed, we can deliver the quality and attention to detail our customer’s demand, while reducing impact on the environment,” says Mark Maisel, CEO of Commonwealth Packaging Company. “We couldn’t be more excited to work together to expand TIPA’s reach and make a difference for our planet.”

TIPA’s compostable film and flexible packaging designed to fit existing machinery and supply chains and break down within months under compost conditions. “We look forward to working together to help brands make positive, sustainable changes to their supply chains and access the highest quality, fully sustainable packaging solutions,” says Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and co-founder of TIPA.

Visit www.commonwealthpackaging.com and www.tipa-corp.com for more information.