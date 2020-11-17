EPL Limited (formerly known as Essel Propack Limited), announced its acquisition of Creative Stylo Packs Pvt. Ltd., which manufactures corrugated boxes, laminated tubes, plastic co-ex tubes and caps for the personal care, cosmetic, pharmaceuticals and FMCG markets in India.

Joining the EPL management team are Bhavik Shah and Darshan Shah, the founders of Creative Stylo Packs Pvt Ltd. “Darshan and I are extremely proud of what we have created thus far through innovation and customer centricity and now we have an opportunity to continue and accelerate the growth path through the EPL platform,” says Bhavik.

EPL Limited is a global specialty packaging company, manufacturing laminated plastic tubes catering to the FMCG and pharma spaces. Its facilities offer customized solutions for the Oral Care, Beauty & Cosmetics, Pharma & Health, Food & Nutrition and Home Care industries.

“A stronger play in Beauty & Cosmetics is key to this vision. We believe that our acquisition of Creative will enrich our portfolio, enabling us to advance our ambition in personal care,” says Sudhanshu Vats, EPL’s managing director and CEO.