Pregis, a manufacturer of protective packaging, has been joined by NOVA Chemicals Corporation (NOVA Chemicals) to support the Uzima Clean Water Mission, an Atlanta-based charity which manufactures and donates water filters to help vulnerable, at-risk populations around the world gain access to clean water.

NOVA Chemicals is donating film resins to Pregis for the production of its Inspyre brand line of hybrid-cushioning protective packaging. The Inspyre brand includes low-density polyethylene hybrid cushioning (HC) packaging film, stocked in water blue and other colors. “NOVA Chemicals’ resins enable us to exceed customer expectations for packaging performance while giving all of us an opportunity to serve a worthy and genuinely life-saving cause,” says Kevin Baudhuin, president and CEO of Pregis.

A portion of the proceeds from Inspyre packaging sales are donated to the Uzima Clean Water Mission. “Every contribution helps us remedy one of the greatest challenges facing vulnerable communities across Africa and the globe,” says Bill Coble, president and CEO of Uzima.

Pregis’ says proceeds from its Inspyre line have enabled more than 100,000 people access to clean water since 2018. “Access to clean water is something many of us take for granted. We are pleased to join Pregis in providing our materials to help Uzima safely deliver water filters to communities that need them most,” says Luis Sierra, CEO of NOVA Chemicals.

Visit www.uzimafilters.org, www.novachemicals.com and www.pregis.com for more information.