Afinia Label and Unified Flex of Cambridge, Ont., Canada, announced a partnership enabling Unified Flex to be the first company in Canada to sell Afinia’s new Label FP-230 Flexible Packaging Desktop Printer System.

“We are excited to work with Unified Flex, a well-respected and established Flexible Packaging industry leader in North America,” says Mitch Ackmann, president of Afinia Label. “They have expertise in many sectors of Flexible Packaging and will be a perfect partner to help launch the FP-230 into North American markets. This will be a great compliment to our global Flexible Packaging launch.”

Designed for printing short to medium runs of flexible packaging material, the Afinia FP-230 is a desktop press with a maximum media width of 230mm. It incorporates Memjet technology to produce vibrant full-color prints at 1600dpi, with speeds up to 18m per minute. The water-based CMYK inks are approved for food packaging when combined with inline cold lamination.

Dr. Fahad Aman, senior manager of Unified Flex, says, “We were immediately impressed by the quality and ease of use of the Afinia FP-230 system. As a manufacturer of vertical form, fill and seal equipment and provider of high-quality flexographic printing, we truly see this helping many of our clients looking for short, immediate runs. This is the perfect solution for them. Whether it’s to print smaller quantities, augment larger runs when necessary or do product market testing, this is a quick and affordable solution. The end user, be it a food packager or a brand itself, can now quickly take ideas from concept to reality. Printing on the Afinia system and packaging it on Unified Flex’s VFFS equipment allows delivery of product to market with complete in-house capability and control. The combination is absolutely brilliant!”

An FP-230 system is available for virtual demonstration at Unified Flex’s Cambridge, Ont., facility to run in conjunction with one of the company’s bespoke VFFS packing systems. To request a demo, contact Nathan Daniel, Canadian Sales Manager for Afinia Label at nathand@afinia.com.

Visit www.afinialabel.com for more information.