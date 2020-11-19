INX International Ink Co. announced it will conduct two presentations at the Digital Packaging Summit taking place December 1-3.

The annual Digital Packaging Summit, now in its sixth year, is an event for business executives and is dedicated to the corrugated, flexible packaging, folding carton and label segments. Taking place virtually, the event will cover key topics and offer insights into what printing and converting industry leaders need to consider to improve and optimize their business. INX is a Gold-level sponsor of the event.

“Today, many of the traditional methods to reach decision makers are no longer effective. This event removes those barriers,” states Renee Schouten, director of marketing for INX International Ink Co. “The summit is a unique experience to learn from peers, market analysts, and industry experts, and listen to their views about trends impacting the packaging industry. In turn, it provides us with a great opportunity to connect with customers and prospects about the products, solutions and services INX has to offer.”

Jim Lambert and Jim Wegemer will lead the presentations. Lambert, vice president – digital division, of INX International Ink Co. will lead a digital labels case study discussion about “Next Generation Product Decoration with LSINC,” on December 2 at 12:05 EST. The Huntsville, Ala., integrator employs the JetINX Printhead Drive and Ink Recirculation system to drive a new high-resolution decoration printer it introduced to the market last month.

Wegemer is the director of national accounts for INX International. He will team up with Gabriel Perez, the plant manager for Los Angeles area Bay Cities Packaging & Design, to present “Partnering for a Digital Solution at Bay Cities.” The corrugated case study session is set for December 3 at 12:05 EST and will explain the benefits of using INX’s BSR-O6 digital inkjet inks with Bay Cities’ Bárberan Jetmaster 1750 high-speed, single-pass digital printer.

Free attendee registration to the Digital Packaging Summit is available by clicking here.

Visit www.inxinternational.com for more information.