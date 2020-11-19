NiceLabel, a developer of label design software and label management systems, announced a new version of its label management solutions portfolio: Version 2019.3. The new software update aims to enable organizations to use just a single platform for designing and printing labels and supply chain documents. The company says the goal is to streamline the whole production process and save time and costs.

The NiceLabel software previously offered out-of-the-box label design, aimed at allowing business users to quickly and easily design and print labels. The new version builds on this capability, enabling users, especially those working in factories or warehouses, to design and print related supply chain documents — including delivery notes, pick lists, packing slips and invoices — from a single platform.

“As always, we are strongly focused on listening closely to customers and adapting our labeling solutions to meet their needs,” says Ken Moir, VP of marketing at NiceLabel. “We know it has been possible to design and print these documents before, but it has been complex requiring people with the highest levels of technical skills. With the latest version, we have made it easy for users to design these documents.”

The 2019.3 release of the NiceLabel software also features a connector to cloud-based software from Workday. This is an example of a cloud-to-cloud integration that also supports cloud-connected printers (IoT printing). Businesses that adopt this functionality can print driverless, completely eliminate their on-premise labeling footprint and save costs as a result. Their existing Workday process remains the same, but the benefits of streamlined label printing through NiceLabel Label Cloud are gained.

The release also includes enhancements to NiceLabel’s SAP advanced business application programming (ABAP) package, including the ability to print supply chain documents more easily and exporting data sources for streamlined design.

The new 2019.3 release additionally features a web-based manager for the NiceLabel integration system that allows users to centrally manage all integrations.

In parallel with the 2019.3 launch, NiceLabel is also introducing a brand-new edition of Label Cloud. Label Cloud Compliance is vertically aimed at regulated companies, including medical device manufacturers, pharmaceuticals businesses and chemicals companies which require a compliant labeling process to meet evolving U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Union (EU) regulatory requirements.

Visit www.nicelabel.com for more information.