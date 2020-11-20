Earnest Eats has launched a new line of Snacking Avocados, which is made with freeze-dried slices of real avocado seasoned with sea salt and spices. The new line of avocado snack is available in three flavors, including Sea Salt, Sea Salt Lime and Roasted Chipotle, the line is vegan, keto, gluten-free, Non-GMO, high-fiber and sugar free.

The company describes its three flavors as:

Sea Salt – a lightly seasoned avocado crisp

Sea Salt Lime – a balance between salt and citrus

Roasted Chipotle – smoky and spicy

“We all know that everyone loves avocados, so we set out to create an irresistibly amazing new way to enjoy them. To all the avocado lovers: this one is for you!” says Andrew Aussie, president and founder of Earnest Eats. “With everyone in work from home mode, we made our new Snacking Avocado to be a zoom call favorite without the guilt. We were tired of seeing processed chips and other snacks with crazy long ingredient lists and with Snacking Avocado, you can satisfy that savory craving, but feel great about what you’re eating. It’s an easy and convenient way to sneak this superfood into your diet! And, the best part is, you’ll never have to worry about having ripe or fresh avocados!”

Earnest Eats says that its Snacking Avocados start with sliced Hass avocados that are seasoned by hand before being flash freeze-dried. The ingredient list is: 95% avocados, lime juice and seasonings. Each bag contains one 160-170 calorie serving, featuring 15g of healthy fats, 2g of net carbs, 7g of fiber, and zero added sugar or preservatives.

Snacking Avocados can be purchased online on Amazon and at the brand’s website. Available for $3.49 per unit (.6 oz) or $27.99 per 8-ct multi-pack.

Visit www.earnesteats.com for more information.