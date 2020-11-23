Dow introduced its first post-consumer recycled (PCR)-rich resin for collation shrink film in North America, aimed at allowing companies to incorporate more post-consumer materials while maintaining the application performance.

“The launch of our PCR-rich resin is aligned with Dow’s strategy of designing products for circularity and implementing recycling solutions to provide new life for used plastics,” says Victor Zapata, Dow’s recycling commercial director for North America and Latin America.

The plastic resin includes 70% recycled material with up to 40% PCR content and is designed specifically for retail and logistic shrink film applications.

The company says that its new resin can also help companies reduce their carbon dioxide emissions and energy footprints. “We developed our PCR-rich resin to meet market demand for companies seeking to use more recycled plastics in their products, and we collaborated across the value chain to bring it to life,” says Zapata.

Other key advantages of the PCR-rich resin include:

Final package performance comparable to that of packages made with 100% virgin resins

Sourced with recycled material that includes a high level of certified PCR

Maintains recyclability as an all-PE film

Flexibility to customize PCR content for shrink applications

Reduced carbon footprint of shrink applications

Reliable with adequate supply to meet market demand

A homogeneous and consistent solution for incorporating PCR-based film

