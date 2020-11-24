Epson has introduced the SurePress L-6534VW digital LED UV inkjet label press and the GM ECON finisher. Available as a bundle, the combination is aimed at providing an end-to-end label press solutions for near line to integrated hybrid printing systems, reportedly allowing converters to automate printing operations and increase productivity and profitability while providing cost-savings.

"The SurePress automated printing robot and GM ECON finishing system together are a competitive package capable of high-production speeds and high-quality output," says Jos Kabouw, manager business development at GM. The SurePress enables high-speed printing, producing labels and packaging at speeds up to 164 feet per minute (fpm) and provides media flexibility for pressure sensitive, shrink and in-mold label, and flexible packaging.

The GM ECON integrated converting line provides die cutting, UV varnish, lamination and razor length slitting. Featuring a GUI (graphical user interface), the GM touchscreen has a web up diagram, label counter, meter counter and alarms for easy-to-use operation. "GM specially engineered the ECON state-of-the-art converting and finishing equipment to configure seamlessly with the SurePress UV digital label press to offer a comprehensive printing and finishing solution, including for hybrid solutions," says Mike Pruitt, product manager at Epson America, Inc.

