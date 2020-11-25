Designsake Studio, an agency specializing in branding and packaging design, announced its Matter platform, an FDA & EPA Certified antimicrobial protective coating that reportedly eliminates 99.9% of microbes and works with a variety of packaging materials, such as shipping boxes, product packaging, paper, plastics, glass, metal and textiles.

The company says that Matter has no impact on recyclability and provides lifetime protection for the treated material. "We know the risk of disease transmission from surfaces is real, but the global pandemic has caused us all to realize the actual vulnerabilities of high touch surfaces, including product packaging. As a creative studio working closely with companies who are leading the way in developing products that put customers first, we asked ourselves, how are brands meeting these new demands for safer delivery of products, and how can packaging be a tool to achieve this?" says Danielle McWaters, founder and CEO of Designsake Studio.

Designsake Studio partnered with Neenah, a manufacturer of premium papers, to create the Matter production samples. "Introducing a product line that is not only beautiful and sustainable, but also antimicrobial, is exactly the reason why Neenah values Designsake as a critical packaging partner, one who is at the forefront of packaging technology," says Dallas Franklin, creative director of Neenah.

According to Designsake Studio, the invisible coating, integrated into the final steps of the print production process, is compatible with new or existing packaging, making it an efficient and cost-effective way of providing antimicrobial protection to consumer products while maintaining a product's aesthetic and functionality. Companies will have the option to include the Matter logo on their packaging, signifying an antimicrobial certification and value of safety and sustainability.

Botanical-based sustainable brand Kulia Skincare has launched with the Matter coating on its product packaging materials. "When deciding to incorporate Matter into our packaging, we asked ourselves if it was supportive of the transparency and sustainability we are striving for. The answer was yes and yes," says Jasmine Keeney, founder of Kulia Skincare.

Visit thisismatter.co for more information.