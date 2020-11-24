TLMI announced the winners of its Annual Awards Competition where narrow web converters from across North America submitted more than 200 entries in 43 categories. The TLMI Annual Awards Competition honors best-in-class package printing in a range of print process categories including flexography, letterpress, offset, multi-process printing and digital. The non-pressure sensitive categories of unsupported roll labels and cut & stack are also represented.

Winners were announced at the recent TLMI Virtual Annual Meeting by judging committee chair Paul Teachout, business development manager narrow web, Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. A panel of judges, each representing a different TLMI supplier member or educational institution, gathered near TLMI’s headquarters in Cincinnati in September to closely examine all converter submissions and to ultimately award seven Best in Class entries and one Best in Show.

The Best in Show Award was presented to Multi-Color Corporation for its “Sixth Sense” prime label. The label was also awarded the Best in Class and First-Place honors in the Flexography or Letterpress Wine & Spirits, Color Process Prime category, making it eligible for Best in Show consideration.

Linnea Keen, TLMI President, says, “Given the unique events of this year, we were excited to receive so many entry submissions from TLMI converter members across the globe. I want to thank Paul Teachout and his team of awards judges for their hard work and dedication to TLMI and for making the TLMI Label Awards such a success year after year. I also want to congratulate Multi-Color Corporation for winning this year’s Best of Show award. The print excellence that were on display during the judging process was astounding and it was an honor to be a part of the event this year and to spend time with the judging team.”

Best in Show:

Multi-Color Corporation North America – Sixth Sense

Best in Class:

Digital- Toner: Syracuse Label & Surround Printing – Bullish Brut

Digital- Toner, Wine & Spirits:

Multi-Color Corporation Australia – Where Eagles Dare

Color Process, Prime, Excludes Wine & Spirits:

Brook & Whittle – Tutti Frutti Jelly Bean

Flexography, Excludes Wine & Spirits:

Outlook Group – Stray Forth Blackberry Cucumber Enchant-Mint Hard Seltzer

Offset, Excludes Wine & Spirits:

Multi-Color Corporation North America – Budweiser Wood Label

Roll to Roll – Includes Shrink Sleeves:

McDowell Label & Screen Printing – Rumpy

In-Store Promotion:

Digital Label Solutions – Kia Buy 3

