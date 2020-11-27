UFlex Ltd reported its earnings for the second quarter, ending September 2020, with consolidated revenue increasing by 19.2%, EBITDA by 69.6% and net profit by 136%. The company has registered back-to-back successful quarters. Ashok Chaturvedi, Chairman & Managing Director, UFlex Limited says, “We have been pivotal in providing packaged products to the end consumers during the pandemic period.”

The following are product innovations and developments Uflex contributed to the packaging sector:

Rotary and collar-type form fill seal machines for spice and snack packaging

Digital foil for ink and varnish, labels for hand-sanitizer, and registered lens label printing technology

Toluene-free inks, single solvent-free, and side- and bottom-sealing adhesives

Bespoke packaging and metal textured, ultra-low OTR PET, and BOPET film

