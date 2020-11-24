Founded in 1958, C-P Flexible Packaging has become one of the top 20 flexible packaging companies in the U.S., operating with five locations in the U.S. and one location in Canada. As a fully integrated flexible packaging supplier, C-P produces a full range of flexible packaging products in-house from start to finish. Controlling the process from concept to commercialization allows C-P to deliver speed-to-market, consistent quality and the industry’s highest standards of responsive customer service.

To increase capacity and short run business, C-P identified a need for an additional flexographic press. Chris Higgs — plant manager for C-P’s Bristol, PA, location — was instrumental in guiding this search. He sought a press that would produce vivid graphics with no chatter or bounce issues, from a supplier he expected to deliver close, long-term support.

Higgs had experience with Allstein in a prior role, so he explored the idea of an Allstein press. Part of the allure was the DNA that Allstein shares with F&K CI presses from another era. He says this helped mitigate concerns of having to learn and maintain a new system.

Solid water-cooled tool steel CI frames, a unique automatic deck positioning system and hydraulic bearings all contributed evidence of overall quality construction and productive power. Allstein’s commitment to 24/7 support and in-house parts manufacturing confirmed for C-P that Allstein was the right choice.

After successful test runs in Germany, installation of the new press at C-P’s Bristol facility and operator training, Higgs says that in addition to producing exceptionally clean runs and vivid graphics, the press has dramatically reduced changeover times and increased speeds for most print runs. And the Allstein press has become the go-to solution for the company’s most challenging print jobs.

