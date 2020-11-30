The Markem-Imaje, a printer manufacturer, introduced the Markem-Imaje Virtual Assistant (MIVA), an online artificial intelligence support tool providing potential solutions for printers to resolve problems independently.

Accessible on the company’s homepage, interactive user manuals give operators graphic instructions and demonstrations to perform procedures, offering self-troubleshooting features in the form of text, pictures and video tutorials.

If a problem persists, a help desk agent receives a situation summary and identifies an alternative solution. According to MIVA, this system avoids sending a technician for an on-site repair visit, minimizing production impact.

