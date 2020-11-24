MacDermid Graphics Solutions announced the promotion of Matt Bates to sales director EMEA.

Matt joined MacDermid in 2017 as territory manager UK & Ireland. The company says that he “brings a depth of packaging and sales experience to the role and exemplifies the values of our business.” As sales director, Bates is expected to lead the growth and relationship management of the company’s direct clients and own the sales function within the business.

Matt Bennett, VP EMEA, states, “Matt Bates is a proven leader at MacDermid and within the industry. This new role optimizes Matt’s strengths and positions MacDermid Graphics Solutions EMEA for significant growth in the region.”

The company expect the promotion to provide its EMEA team with the opportunity to expand its presence and continue to provide service and support to our customers. Bates will be reporting to Bennett.

Visit https://graphics.macdermid.com/ for more information.