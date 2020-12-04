Paper manufacturer Arjowiggins announced the launch of Sylvicta, a sustainable, recyclable, compostable and marine degradable translucent paper designed as an alternative to plastic packaging.

Made from renewable raw materials without harmful chemicals, Sylvicta’s reported high barrier to oxygen, aroma, mineral oils and fatty foodstuffs could reduce waste by prolonging shelf life and quality of food and cosmetics. "Despite the ongoing movement towards more sustainable packaging, plastics still remain a popular choice, largely for practical reasons. Until now, most of the existing manufacturers offer, mainly in single-use packaging, unrecyclable, multi-layered laminates incorporating plastics or aluminum foil," says Christophe Jordan, managing director of the Translucent Papers division at Arjowiggins.

Sylvicta can be foil-stamped, glued, embossed, printed in offset, gravure, and flexography, metallized, or coated with heat or cold-sealable materials, converted to pouches bags, sachets, sacks, flow-packs and metal packaging. "With Sylvicta, such solutions can be turned into fully recyclable, compostable and biodegradable paper packaging. The product is simply revolutionary," says Jordan.

For more information visit sylvicta.arjowiggins.com.