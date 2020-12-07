MacDermid Graphics Solutions, a manufacturer of photopolymer plates and platemaking systems, announced a partnership with Apex International, BOBST, DuPont and ESKO to launch FlexoKITE, a workshop, seminar series and tradeshow combined to provide insight into printing technologies.

Visit a FlexoKITE Experience Center in person or virtually access free livestreamed and on-demand demos, webinars, Q&A sessions, and process and product presentations.

For more information visit graphics.macdermid.com.