Caliper Foods, a functional foods company, introduced Caliper Swiftsticks, single-serve packets of flavored CBD powder that dissolve directly on the tongue.

Sourced from U.S.-grown hemp, Caliper Swiftsticks are THC-free, non-GMO and contain no artificial flavors, grassy aromas, calories, gluten or fat. "We created Caliper Swiftsticks to provide our customers another easy and safe way to enjoy the benefits of CBD,” says Nicole Maione, general manager of Caliper Consumer Goods. Designed for on-the-go consumption, each packet contains 20mg of water-soluble CBD in three flavors: Mixed Berry, Cool Mint and Lemon Lime.

According to a clinical study conducted by Colorado State University, Caliper products are more bioavailable, with 6.5x more absorption in the first 15 min compared to oil-soluble CBD products. "Our products are always backed by science and go through rigorous testing for safety and potency,” says Maione.

Visit www.trycaliper.com for more information.