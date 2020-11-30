Case Paper Company, distributer and converter for the printing and packaging industries, announced 14 winners of its first-annual On the Case Awards, created to recognize companies in the printing and packaging industries.

“We’ve always known that the customers we work with go to extraordinary lengths to support their customers and deliver those wow moments,” says Simon Schaffer-Goldman, CMO of Case Paper. “It’s tremendously rewarding to now be able to recognize that through these awards.”

Visit http://www.casepaper.com for the categories and winners.