Tekni-Plex, a manufacturing company, invested $2 million in a narrow web, flexographic press to meet printed lidding demands for larger-sized medical devices.

“Medical device manufacturers are designing larger devices to accommodate the latest practices. As a result, these new devices also require larger thermoformed trays and lidding to contain them,” says Timm Goodmanson, VP of Tekni-Plex’s Flexible Division.

According to Tekni-Plex, the four-color press, featuring a web cleaner, inline vision system, 360-degree registration adjustment and controlled ink densities, will die-cut coated lidding using proprietary heat seal coating formulations. The 17-inch wide press is aimed at helping manufacturers meet deadlines and deliver standard materials in two-to-four weeks. “Tekni-Plex’s investment in a new narrow-web press, which is capable of producing 35-inch length lidding, will handle these demanding applications,” says Goodmanson.

