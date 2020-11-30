Packaging manufacturers Smurfit Kappa and KHS announced the rollout of the TopClip multipack product for bundling canned beverages. The partnership is aimed at bringing sustainable end-to-end packaging solutions to beverage companies.

Launched last year at Smurift Kappa’s Better Planet Packaging Day, TopClip is a recyclable solution designed to replace plastic shrink wrap with paper-based packaging, fully covering the top of can multi-packs to protect them from contamination. TopClip is free from additional glue as well as plastic. “Our customers rely on us to provide innovative and high-quality end-to-end packaging solutions, and this partnership with a technology world leader like KHS allows us to work in perfect harmony with their high-spec machine solutions,” says Saverio Mayer, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Europe.

With a 30% lower carbon footprint compared to a shrink-wrap pack, the patented product addresses consumers looking to retailers and brands for environmentally friendly packaging.

“TopClip packaging solution has generated significant interest as a sustainable option to plastic alternatives and is considered one of the best solutions in the market, from both a consumer experience and sustainable perspective,” says Mayer.

