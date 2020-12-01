Matrix Packaging Machinery announced that its newly revamped website at https://www.matrixpm.com/ features a professional, responsive design with the aim of placing its vertical form-fill-seal machines at the fingertips of users on the go for people working from their mobile devices, tablet or desktop computer.

Matrix says the website features a more modern, user-friendly interface for better functionality and customer support — intending to make it easier for customers to use and navigate. The site’s main tabs of Products, Capabilities, Parts & Services, Company, News & Events and Contact house the information users need to access Matrix’s vertical form-fill-seal machines, industry information, parts and support. The site also contains product information and performance specifications on FLtècnics, INV PACK, and Toyo Jidoki, three global flexible packaging brands that Matrix serves as the master distributor.

Other features and functionality of Matrix’s new website include:

More visual layout of product content, allowing for navigation and product review with fewer clicks

Large color photos and videos of all vertical form-fill-seal systems with callouts listing key product differentiators

A search function to quickly locate specific vertical form-fill seal-models, accessories and options

FAQs on service & parts

Visit https://www.matrixpm.com/ for more information.