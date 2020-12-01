BOBST announced that it is building a new company structure aimed at better serving its customers. The new organization, effective as of January 1st 2021, is reported to be more customer centric, easier to reach and more agile to deliver novelties. The company aims to do this with two new business units.
The newly created printing and converting business unit (previously sheet fed and web fed) led by Stephan März will develop products and solutions. The services and performance business unit (former BU services) led by Julien Laran, will provide services aimed at maximizing production up-time and increasing the overall performance of converters’ sites.
The formation of these two business units comes on the heels of a sales organization refigured to be simpler, agile and easy to reach. Both identical sales organizations (per geographies and per industry) will serve clients across the labels, flexible packaging, folding carton and corrugated board industries.
Raphaël Indermühle will lead the printing and converting sales organization and Christian Falk the services and performance sales organization. Both organizations will be operational as of January 1st 2021.
The eight newly created regions and their respective regional business directors follows:
|
Geographies
|
Printing & Converting
|
Services & Performance
|
North America & Latin America
|
Emilio Corti
|
Alex Gigon
|
France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece
|
Carlos Santos
|
Massimiliano Manara
|
Germany, Austria, Switzerland
|
Pascal Perruchoud
|
Dirk Corsten - Didier Mermod
|
UK & Ireland, Scandinavia, Benelux
|
Craig Moran
|
Neil Jones
|
Russia & Central Europe
|
Libor Panus
|
Robert Jurkiewicz
|
Great Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Iran
|
Eric Pavone
|
Jean Chavanne
|
South East Asia, Korea, Japan
|
Sebastien Geffrault
|
Michael Berger
|
China & India
|
Raphaël Indermühle - Interim
|
Christian Falk - Interim
Visit www.bobst.com for more information.