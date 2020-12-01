BOBST announced that it is building a new company structure aimed at better serving its customers. The new organization, effective as of January 1st 2021, is reported to be more customer centric, easier to reach and more agile to deliver novelties. The company aims to do this with two new business units.

The newly created printing and converting business unit (previously sheet fed and web fed) led by Stephan März will develop products and solutions. The services and performance business unit (former BU services) led by Julien Laran, will provide services aimed at maximizing production up-time and increasing the overall performance of converters’ sites.

The formation of these two business units comes on the heels of a sales organization refigured to be simpler, agile and easy to reach. Both identical sales organizations (per geographies and per industry) will serve clients across the labels, flexible packaging, folding carton and corrugated board industries.

Raphaël Indermühle will lead the printing and converting sales organization and Christian Falk the services and performance sales organization. Both organizations will be operational as of January 1st 2021.

The eight newly created regions and their respective regional business directors follows:

Geographies Printing & Converting Services & Performance North America & Latin America Emilio Corti Alex Gigon France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece Carlos Santos Massimiliano Manara Germany, Austria, Switzerland Pascal Perruchoud Dirk Corsten - Didier Mermod UK & Ireland, Scandinavia, Benelux Craig Moran Neil Jones Russia & Central Europe Libor Panus Robert Jurkiewicz Great Middle East, Africa, Turkey, Iran Eric Pavone Jean Chavanne South East Asia, Korea, Japan Sebastien Geffrault Michael Berger China & India Raphaël Indermühle - Interim Christian Falk - Interim

Visit www.bobst.com for more information.