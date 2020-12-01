Ryan Kiley has been named director of market development at ePac Flexible Packaging, a digital printing company that creates serialized, trackable flexible packaging and offers insights and solutions for brands.

Kiley joins ePac with 23 years of experience, such as building production-class software and a professional service business unit for Ricoh North America and serving as Director of Professional Services at Rochester Software Associates.

According to Carl Joachin, ePac’s CMO, Kiley will oversee ePackConnect, its global connected packaging solution. “To drive the market development of ePacConnect, we needed someone with a proven track record of success in software and professional services around production digital printing technologies,” says Joachin. “We’re excited to have Ryan on board to bring the capabilities of digitally produced connected packaging to our customers.”

For more information visit www.epacflexibles.com.