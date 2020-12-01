Sappi North America, Inc., producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, has been awarded a platinum score in the latest EcoVadis rating, alongside the company's regional counterparts Sappi Europe and Sappi Southern Africa.

EcoVadis is a third-party evaluator of business sustainability performance, and its platinum medal is awarded to companies that score in the top 1% for sustainability practices. EcoVadis measured four categories: Sustainable Procurement, Ethics, Labor & Human Rights, and Environment. Sappi North America improved from its previous scores in each category and committed to its five-year sustainability goals, aligning with select United Nations Sustainability Development Goals.

"We are very pleased to see improvement in all four categories," says Sandy Taft, director of sustainability at Sappi North America. "We are developing new strategies and processes to improve even further upon these results next year."

