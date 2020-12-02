Kallik, an artwork management and labeling company, has announced its Veraciti software platform, which the company says is the first and only label and artwork management solution to run fully on the Amazon Web Services cloud platform. The switch aims to provide manufacturers in heavily regulated industries such as medtech, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, chemicals, and food and beverages with high levels of security and regulatory compliance, constant availability and the ability to implement new artwork and labeling technologies.

“Kallik has become the first player in e-labeling to make the full switch to AWS. Its tight focus on validation and security, always-on availability and flexible architecture makes AWS a perfect fit for Kallik and our customer base and future prospects, all of whom operate in highly regulated industries,” says Gurdip Singh, CEO of Kallik.

Kallik and its partner Navisite worked individually with customers on bespoke change management programs, implementing a smooth migration to AWS and resulting in 100% of its customer base switching, including auditing, testing and validation stages prior to go-live. “From a technical perspective, this switch made absolute sense and the support we received from Navisite was exemplary at every stage of the migration journey,” says Rob Woodall, CTO of Kallik.

AWS is compliant with ISO/IEC standards, GxP requirements, data privacy such as HIPPA in the U.S. and GDPR across Europe and provides users with constant uptime and extensive redundancy. The application layer of AWS is designed to allow Veraciti users looking to future-proof their operations to benefit from new technologies such as AI and machine learning.

Woodall says, “AWS is second to none in terms of its industry-leading security and robust application design. Demonstrating they are running on AWS will significantly help Kallik customers during audits. They can operate safe in the knowledge their software is running in accordance with the latest possible industry regulations, while also enjoying the flexibility to quickly and securely onboard emerging technologies going forward.”

Visit www.kallik.com for more information.



