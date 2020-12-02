Massman Automation Designs, a packaging equipment manufacturer, has hired Ray Musson as regional sales manager of case packing and palletizing for its central and central south regions.

“Ray brings extensive technical and sales management experience to Massman,” says Mark Suchy, vice president of sales and marketing. “His knowledge of end-of-line systems, especially case packing and palletizing equipment spans 17 years and has made him a respected specialist in the field. That expertise and experience will be a welcome addition to our growing sales organization.

Musson will cover the south central United States and can be contacted at ray.musson@massmanllc.com.

Visit www.massmanllc.com for more information.