MacDermid Graphics Solutions appointed Zechariah Corcimiglia to senior account manager for eastern Midwest U.S.

Corcimiglia, who is joining MacDermid with 11 years of business development and account management experience in the graphic arts and packaging industry, says “I’m excited to be a part of the MacDermid organization, and look forward to working with the team to strengthen and grow our business."

His prior roles include time with Michelman Inc, Hammer Packaging, Distinct Packabilities and Constantia, where he built partnerships with both current and future MacDermid customers.

Tom Caplinger, vice president, Americas at MacDermid says, “I am delighted to have Zech join our North American sales team. Expanding our reach across the eastern Midwest, Zech’s industry experience will enable him to be a strong asset in developing our customer relationships.

