Amcor has launched Eco-Tite R in Europe, a recycled, PVDC-free shrink bag for fresh and processed meat, poultry and cheeses. According to Amcor, Eco-Tite R is a multi-layer, mono-PE packaging that maintains a high barrier to oxygen and water vapor, even when exposed to high-moisture environments such as cooler cases and refrigerators.

Designed to maximize shelf life, maintain food safety, reduce food waste and be recycled in existing polyethylene plastic recycling streams, this solution is intended to provide European meat and cheese producers an alternative to PVDC packaging, which is not recyclable in mechanical or chemical recycling systems.

“Through our packaging expertise and commitment to sustainability, the team has overcome a challenge for the industry; developing a high-performance shrink bag that's PVDC-free and recyclable, while maintaining food safety. This is a great step forward for consumers and an example of how the removal of problematic materials from packaging, something the industry is increasingly focused on delivering, can provide us with safe, secure and recyclable packaging," says Rosalia Rosalinova, marketing manager for meat and fresh produce at Amcor.

Amcor Eco-Tite R is certified by the cyclos-HTP institute, an independent testing lab. Consumers can recycle the bag in Germany, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Austria and Spain. Amcor says this product supports its commitment to making its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, which it committed to in 2018.

