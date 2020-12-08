K2 Kinetics announced the hire of Roland Strabler as vice president of sales. His professional experience and background are in engineering, project management, sales and service in a range of industries including manufacturing, power distribution, and packaging machinery for food and beverage lines. Strabler holds advanced degrees in both business and mechanical engineering.

Ben McGlaughlin, general manager at K2 Kinetics, says, “Roland is a great hire for K2 Kinetics. With over 30 years of experience in sales, project management and engineering, he will complement our collective skill sets as a company. As we look to expand our business, Roland brings experience that will be an important part of our long-term growth strategy.”

Strabler was previously a design engineer at Kelag in Switzerland and a project manager for Buhler Group in Uzwil, responsible for complete extrusion line projects with products ranging from cereal to fertilizers and livestock feed, where he oversaw the project from raw material handling and product base creation to finished product handling and end packaging.

He became project department manager at Alstom before joining Ferrum Packaging as vice president of aftersales and service, where he helped the company grow into a competitive business over the last four years.

“I'm very enthusiastic about this new chapter in my career and being an integral member of the highly motivated, efficient, and customer-oriented team at K2. My goal is to contribute to the growth of K2 Kinetics, establishing them as the leading integrator of packaging solutions for the CPG/FMCG industry in North America,” says Strabler.

“We spent the last several months looking for a senior leader and found great candidates. We were fortunate to have several qualified candidates to choose from, but Roland’s experience and personality really stood out. As we grow into the next decade, I can see the foundation being built for an excellent sales and marketing team,” says Kevin Keller, managing director of K2 Kinetics.

For more information visit www.k2kinetics.com.